MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EST Knockout Round

(Single-game elimination)

Eastern Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 25: New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26: Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 25: San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals (First Leg) Eastern Conference Monday, Oct. 30 or Tuesday, Oct. 31

Lowest seed at Toronto, TBA

Highest seed at New York City FC, TBA

Western Conference Sunday, Oct. 29 or Monday, Oct. 30

Lowest seed at Portland, TBA

Seattle at highest seed, TBA

Conference Semifinals (Second Leg) Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 5: Toronto at lowest seed, TBA

Sunday, Nov. 5: New York City FC at highest seed, TBA

Western Conference

Thursday, Nov. 2: Highest seed at Seattle, TBA

Sunday, Nov. 5: Portland at lowest seed, TBA

Conference Championships Eastern Conference

Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29: TBD

Western Conference

Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD

Thursday, Nov. 30: TBD

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9: at highest seed, 4 p.m.

