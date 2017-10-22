Minnesota United-Earthquakes, Sums

Minnesota 1 1—2 San Jose 1 2—3

First half_1, San Jose, Hoesen, 5 (Jungwirth), 15th minute. 2, Minnesota, Thiesson, 2, 36th.

Second half_3, San Jose, Wondolowski, 13 (Hoesen), 55th. 4, Minnesota, Calvo, 2 (Venegas), 81st. 5, San Jose, Urena, 5 (Wondolowski), 93rd.

Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth; San Jose, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Ibson, Minnesota, 23rd; Warner, Minnesota, 40th; Godoy, San Jose, 68th; Danladi, Minnesota, 76th; Bernardez, San Jose, 85th.

Referee_Hilario Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Jonathan Johnson, Michael Kampmeinert. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Jermaine Taylor (Marc Burch, 73rd), Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Ethan Finlay, Sam Nicholson (Kevin Venegas, 66th), Collen Warner; Kevin Molino (Abu Danladi, 67th), Christian Ramirez.

San Jose_Andrew Tarbell; Victor Bernardez, Kofi Sarkodie (Marcos Urena, 88th); Darwin Ceren, Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka (Tommy Thompson, 62nd), Florian Jungwirth, Valeri Qazaishvili, Shea Salinas; Danny Hoesen (Quincy Amarikwa, 81st), Chris Wondolowski.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.