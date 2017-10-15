Impact-Toronto FC, Sums

Montreal 0 0—0 Toronto 1 0—1

First half_1, Toronto, Altidore, 14, 16th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Montreal, Maxime Crepeau; Toronto, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Camara, Montreal, 23rd; Bradley, Toronto, 26th; Dzemaili, Montreal, 29th; Crepeau, Montreal, 45th; Cabrera, Montreal, 59th; Cheyrou, Toronto, 90th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere, Kathryn Nesbitt. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Maxime Crepeau; Victor Cabrera, Hassoun Camara, Laurent Ciman, Shaun Francis; Hernan Bernardello (Patrice Bernier, 71st), Blerim Dzemaili, Samuel Piette, Andres Romero, Ballou Tabla (Michael Salazar, 62nd); Matteo Mancosu (Dominic Oduro, 78th).

Toronto_Alex Bono; Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta (Jonathan Osorio, 70th); Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Nicolas Hasler (Steven Beitashour, 75th), Victor Vazquez; Jozy Altidore (Benoit Cheyrou, 86th), Sebastian Giovinco.

