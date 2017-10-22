Galaxy-FC Dallas, Sums

Los Angeles 1 0—1 Dallas 2 3—5

First half_1, Los Angeles, Ciani, 1 (Alessandrini), 2nd minute. 2, Dallas, Lamah, 10 (Gruezo), 37th. 3, Dallas, Hedges, 2, 41st.

Second half_4, Dallas, Lamah, 11 (Diaz), 49th. 5, Dallas, Barrios, 3 (Diaz), 68th. 6, Dallas, Diaz, 2 (penalty kick), 73rd.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Clement Diop, Brian Rowe; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez.

Yellow Cards_Ciani, Los Angeles, 65th; Acosta, Dallas, 84th.

Red Cards_Diop, Los Angeles, 71st.

Referee_Jose Carlos Rivero. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Danny Thornberry. 4th Official_Marcos Deoliveira.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_Clement Diop; Michael Ciani, Ashley Cole, Bradley Diallo, Dave Romney; Romain Alessandrini (Brian Rowe, 73rd), Emmanuel Boateng (Ariel Lassiter, 67th), Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jermaine Jones; Bradford Jamieson IV (Baggio Husidic, 55th).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa (Atiba Harris, 75th), Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, Mauro Diaz, Carlos Gruezo (Javier Morales, 81st), Ryan Hollingshead, Roland Lamah; Maximiliano Urruti (Cristian Colman, 76th).

