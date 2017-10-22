Fire-Dynamo, Sums

Chicago 0 0—0 Houston 1 2—3

First half_1, Houston, Leonardo, 2 (Machado), 2nd minute.

Second half_2, Houston, Quioto, 7 (Leonardo), 68th. 3, Houston, Manotas, 10 (Wenger), 75th.

Goalies_Chicago, Richard Sanchez; Houston, Tyler Deric.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Eric Weisbrod. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Jonathan Campbell, Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Arturo Alvarez, Dax McCarty (Brandt Bronico, 73rd), Djordje Mihailovic, Matt Polster (Joao Meira, 66th); David Accam (Juninho, 71st), Nemanja Nikolic, Luis Solignac.

Houston_Tyler Deric; Leonardo, A.J. DeLaGarza (Jalil Anibaba, 13th), Adolfo Machado, Dylan Remick; Alex, Eric Alexander, Juan Cabezas (Vicente Sanchez, 78th), Andrew Wenger; Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Alberth Elis, 69th).

