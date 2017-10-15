Dynamo-Sporting KC, Sums

Houston 0 0—0 Kansas City 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric; Kansas City, Andrew Dykstra.

Yellow Cards_Torres, Houston, 67th; DeLaGarza, Houston, 85th; Blessing, Kansas City, 95th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Kermit Quisenberry, Craig Lowry. 4th Official_Hilario Grajeda.

___

Lineups

Houston_Tyler Deric; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado; Alex (Romell Quioto, 66th), Juan Cabezas, Ricardo Clark, Tomas Martinez (Vicente Sanchez, 73rd); Alberth Elis, Erick Torres (Mauro Manotas, 90th).

Kansas City_Andrew Dykstra; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi; Lobato (Latif Blessing, 83rd), Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Jimmy Medranda, Ilie Sanchez; Diego Rubio, Daniel Salloi.

