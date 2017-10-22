Crew-NYC FC, Sums

Columbus 1 1—2 New York City 2 0—2

First half_1, Columbus, Kamara, 18 (Higuain), 11th minute. 2, New York City, Villa, 21 (Moralez), 18th. 3, New York City, Villa, 22, 45th.

Second half_4, Columbus, Williams, 3 (Higuain), 58th.

Goalies_Columbus, Zack Steffen; New York City, Sean Johnson.

Yellow Cards_Herrera, New York City, 70th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Jukka Raitala, Josh Williams; Mohammed Abu (Adam Jahn, 79th), Federico Higuain, Wil Trapp; Ola Kamara, Justin Meram (Kekuta Manneh, 66th), Pedro Santos.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Ben Sweat, Ethan White; Jack Harrison (Khiry Shelton, 77th), Yangel Herrera (Jonathan Lewis, 87th), Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring, Rodney Wallace (Ronald Matarrita, 82nd); David Villa.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.