Padres reliever Jason Adam carted off field with ruptured quadriceps tendon

Padres reliever Jason Adam ruptured a tendon in his left quadriceps and was carted off the field Monday, a major blow to San Diego's dominant bullpen.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres reliever Jason Adam ruptured a tendon in his left quadriceps and was carted off the field Monday, a major blow to San Diego's dominant bullpen.

Adam was injured in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. One of several All-Star relievers on the team, Adam said he still needs to get an MRI for confirmation “but that sounds like six to nine months, so the season’s probably done.”

The injury comes as the Padres are chasing the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The loss dropped the Padres 2 1/2 games behind the idle Dodgers. San Diego currently holds the second National League wild-card spot.

The Padres became the first big league team to send three relievers to the All-Star Game when Adam, closer Robert Suarez and left-hander Adrián Morejón were selected for the Midsummer Classic.

Among general manager A.J. Preller’s several trade-deadline pickups was hard-throwing Mason Miller from the Athletics, who was an All-Star in 2024.

“I told A.J., I’m really glad you went out and got Mason,” said Adam, who was on crutches with his left leg in a big brace when he spoke with reporters. “That’s all I’ve really processed. This bullpen’s so deep. Of all the bullpens in the league to not need me, it’s this one. So I’m excited to cheer those guys on. It’s a family out there, so I’m excited.”

Adam collapsed as he tried to turn toward Gunnar Henderson’s chopper that went off the mound for an infield single. He immediately signaled for an athletic trainer and grabbed his left knee.

After receiving attention from trainers, Adam was helped to his feet and onto a cart, with his left leg propped up on the seat. Cameras caught Adam saying he “felt something pop.”

“I felt the pop right away, felt like the quad rolled up, so I kind of knew it wasn’t good,” Adam said. “It was in pain at first and then you kind of come to and you’re like, ‘Hey, did we get the out?’ And then it’s just waiting to hear how long.”

Adam said he “went to plant to go back and grab the ball, because it was kind of a chopper to my right, and that’s when I felt the pop and it kind of gave out and I fell.”

Adam (8-4) took the loss. He has a 1.93 ERA in 65 appearances.

The game was tied at 3 when Henderson’s hit put runners on first and second. Adam was replaced by Suarez, who got the second out of the inning before allowing Dylan Beavers’ go-ahead single.

Miller called Adam’s injury “really heartbreaking.”

“You hate to see anybody go down with anything, especially something like that. It’s just a baseball oddity, a slow-hit ball like that. It’s nothing he did, just his instincts taking over,” Miller said.

“In his absence, guys are going to have to step up and fill that role. We certainly have guys like that.”

Said starter Dylan Cease: “It seems like he pitches every day. He’s been amazing. It’s terrible to see.”

Padres manager Mike Shildt called Adam “an absolute workhorse” who has “gotten huge outs for us.”

Shildt also said Adam is a leader in the clubhouse.

“We’ve got a great clubhouse. We’ve got great dudes. I love him to death. Jason is as solid a guy as there is. He’s well-respected and means a lot to us. We’ll miss him and we’ll have to figure it out,” Shildt said.

