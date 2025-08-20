Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo removed in 2nd inning vs. Nationals with stiff neck

New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo was removed in the second inning against Washington with a stiff neck on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo was removed in the second inning against Washington with a stiff neck on Wednesday night.

There was no obvious play where Nimmo was hurt. He grounded into a double play to end the first inning and did not have a chance in the field.

Starling Marte replaced Nimmo in left.

Nimmo is batting .254 with 20 homers and 68 RBIs. He has been durable, playing in 122 of the Mets’ 126 games through Wednesday. He has played no fewer than 151 games in each of the past three seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.