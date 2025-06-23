Texas Rangers bring back Dane Dunning after optioning reliever Caleb Boushley

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Texas Rangers brought back right-hander Dane Dunning from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday after reliever Caleb…

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Texas Rangers brought back right-hander Dane Dunning from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday after reliever Caleb Boushley was optioned to the minors.

Texas made the move before the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore, a day after Boushley threw 72 pitches.

Boushley faced 22 batters, allowing five runs and 10 hits while pitching the final four innings of an 8-3 loss Sunday at Pittsburgh. That was five days after the right-hander also finished a 6-1 home loss against Kansas City, when he retired all 10 batters over the final 3 1/3 innings. He has a 5.04 ERA in 15 appearances over two stints with the Rangers this season.

Dunning started 95 games the past four seasons for the Rangers. He has pitched in relief in 16 of his 27 games for Texas since the start of last season, including his only game this season when on the roster for two days in April before being designated for assignment and then assigned outright to Round Rock.

The 30-year-old right-hander is 26-32 with a 4.39 ERA in his 118 games with Texas.

