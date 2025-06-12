Rangers sign veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to a minor-league contract

The Texas Rangers signed veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Texas Rangers signed veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Kimbrel will report to Triple-A Round Rock this week.

Kimbrel pitched one scoreless inning with the Atlanta Braves before being designated for assignment last week. He opted for free agency instead of having the club send him outright to its Triple-A Gwinnett affiliate.

The right-hander is a nine-time All-Star and won a World Series title with Boston in 2018. He has pitched parts of 16 seasons in the majors with for eight teams. He has 440 saves in 838 career appearances.

Kimbrel was with Baltimore last season.

