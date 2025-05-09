Cardinals activate catcher Iván Herrera from injured list

The St. Louis Cardinals activated catcher Iván Herrera from the 10-day injured list on Friday and optioned first baseman/designated hitter Luken Baker to Triple-A Memphis.

St. Louis Cardinals' Iván Herrera watches the ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)(AP/Mark Stockwell)

The 24-year-old Herrera batted .381 (8 for 21) with four homers and 11 RBIs in seven games before suffering a bone bruise in his left knee.

Herrera was in the lineup at DH on Friday night, batting sixth. St. Louis will keep three catchers for now, with Herrera joined by Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo.

“For the next couple of weeks, we can ease our way into DH’ing him, catch him, DH him,” manager Oliver Marmol said.

