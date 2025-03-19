Ohtani hits solo HR in return to Japan, leading Dodgers’ powerful offense to 6-3 win over the Cubs

Shohei Ohtani hit a solo homer in his return to the Tokyo Dome, Roki Sasaki threw three eventful innings in his big-league debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Wednesday night to sweep the two-game series in Japan.

Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer and Tommy Edman added a solo shot. Ohtani’s homer in the fifth barely cleared the right-center fence and the call was reviewed by umpires before being confirmed, giving the Dodgers a 6-2 lead.

Sasaki gave up one run and one hit while striking out three, but also walked five batters, including a free pass that forced in a run. Landon Knack (1-0) got the win, pitching two scoreless innings of relief.

Alex Vesia handled the ninth to earn the save after working out of a two-out jam. Shortstop Miguel Rojas made a stellar defensive play for the final out, ranging far to his right to grab a grounder from Matt Shaw before making a strong throw to first.

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (0-1) was tagged for five runs over four innings, giving up the homers to Hernández and Edman. Jon Berti had three of Chicago’s eight hits.

The Dodgers were without Freddie Freeman (ribs) and Mookie Betts (illness) for a second straight game. Roberts is hopeful that Freeman and Betts will both be ready for the domestic season opener on March 27.

Key moment

Ohtani’s homer was the moment all of Japan was waiting to see. The 30-year-old once again delivered in a big spot and had three hits in the two games in Tokyo.

Key stat

The first six pitches of Sasaki’s MLB career registered 99.5, 99.5, 100, 100.5, 99.4 and 98.9 mph on the radar gun.

Up next

Both teams return home, though the Dodgers will go directly to Los Angeles while the Cubs return to their spring training home in Mesa, Arizona. The Dodgers open the domestic regular season schedule at home against the Detroit Tigers on March 27 while the Cubs are on the road at the Arizona Diamondbacks on the same day.

