Rough outing not enough to spoil 33-year-old Pirates reliever Brady Feigl’s major-league debut

Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Brady Feigl struggled in his major-league debut Monday night in an 18-8 loss to the Chicago Cubs. However, it was still a special moment for the 33-year-old.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rarely, if ever, has a pitcher been happier after giving up six runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Feigl finally made it to the major leagues 10 years after signing as an undrafted amateur free agent with the Atlanta Braves in 2014 from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“Body kind of shaking,” Feigl said when asked what he was feeling when he took the mound. “I was just kind of telling myself, ‘Don’t airmail it or spike it.’ (Catcher Yasmani) Grandal’s had a pretty good year, don’t want to beat him up.”

Feigl entered with two outs in the seventh inning and the Pirates trailing 11-2. He allowed one run in the eighth and five in the ninth.

First baseman Rowdy Tellez relieved Feigl and got the last two outs while pitching for the second time in three days.

“Any time someone has grinded through the minor leagues and independent ball as long as he has, for a 33-year-old to be able to make his debut, obviously not the way he wanted it to be but it’s a dream come true for him,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

Feigl spent three years in the Braves’ farm system through 2016 then pitched for three seasons in the Texas Rangers’ organization from 2017-19.

Feigl missed 2020 when the minor-league season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was sidelined by an injury in 2021 then pitched the past two seasons in the independent Atlantic League.

The Pirates signed Feigl to a minor-league contract earlier this year and he was 7-2 with a 3.83 ERA in 33 games for Triple-A Indianapolis. He was called up to the major leagues on Sunday.

Feigl’s story is reminiscent of Drew Maggi’s. The infielder/outfielder was also 33 when he made his big-league debut for the Pirates on April 26, 2023.

“I mean, maybe,” Feigl said if he doubted about ever getting to the majors. “But I know in the back of my head, I wasn’t going to give up. As long as I still have the ability to do it, I’m not going to give up.”

