Mets Nimmo to miss Monday’s game against Nationals after cutting forehead in hotel room fall

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo will miss Monday night's game against the Nationals after being injured in a fall in his hotel room overnight.

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo celebrates after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP/Pamela Smith) New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo celebrates after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP/Pamela Smith) WASHINGTON (AP) — Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo will miss Monday night’s game against the Nationals after being injured in a fall in his hotel room overnight.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Nimmo cut his forehead in the fall, but did not have a concussion.

“In the middle of the night he woke up, needed to go to the bathroom and slipped,” Mendoza said. “Hit his forehead so he’s got a pretty big cut.”

Mendoza said Nimmo called the Mets trainers, who went to his room to assist him. Nimmo was still at the hospital Monday afternoon, but Mendoza said the outfielder was coming to the ballpark.

“He went through all the tests this morning,” Mendoza said. “Wanted to make sure we weren’t missing anything, Luckily everything came back negative, so I think we got lucky there.”

The 31-year-old outfielder has been with the Mets for nine seasons. He is hitting .247 with 13 homers and a team-high 50 RBIs in 77 games this season.

Jeff McNeil started in left field as the Mets opened a four-game series against the Nationals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.