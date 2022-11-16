RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
Tyler Anderson finalizes $39M, 3-year deal with Angels

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 3:42 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson is moving across Los Angeles, finalizing a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old is coming off the best season of his major league career with the Dodgers, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA with a pitch selection including one of the majors’ best changeups.

After starting the year with two relief appearances, Anderson moved into the Dodgers’ rotation and ultimately made 28 starts, setting career bests in innings pitched, ERA and victories. He was 10-1 at the All-Star break and was selected for the Midsummer Classic for the first time, although he didn’t get to play in the game at Dodger Stadium.

Anderson is 44-43 with a 4.16 ERA in his career while pitching almost exclusively as a starter for Colorado (2016-19), San Francisco (2020), Pittsburgh (2021), Seattle (2021) and the Dodgers.

Anderson will get $13 million annually from the Angels, who had at least one opening in a rotation that was significantly improved in 2022 after several seasons of poor performance.

He joins Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez as probable starters next year for the Halos, who have used a six-man rotation when Ohtani is playing two ways.

