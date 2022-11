Oct. 8, 1956, Don Larsen, N.Y. Yankees, vs. Brooklyn, 2-0, World Series (perfect game). Oct. 6, 2010, Roy Halladay, Philadelphia…

Oct. 8, 1956, Don Larsen, N.Y. Yankees, vs. Brooklyn, 2-0, World Series (perfect game).

Oct. 6, 2010, Roy Halladay, Philadelphia vs. Cincinnati, 4-0, NLDS.

Nov. 2, 2022, Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu (7), Rafael Montero (8), Ryan Pressly (9), Houston vs. Philadelphia, 5-0, World Series.

