Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended free agent minor league INF Luis Curbelo for 80 games, Miami minor league INF Deivis Mosquera for 60 games and Boston minor league RHP Starlin Santos for 60 games for violating the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced GM James Click will not enter into a renewal contract for 2023.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Cody Stashak outright to St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Named Jon Daniels senior advisor, baseball operations.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHPs Humberto Castellanos, Tyler Zuber and INF Buddy Kennedy outright to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated 3B Rylan Bannon for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Anderson on a major league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent 3B Esteban Quiroz and 2B Jared Young outright to Iowa (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jose Urena on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Sean Reynolds from Pensacola (SL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent LF Terrance Gore outright to Syracuse (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — RHP Nick Martinez has opted out of his contract to become a free agent.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Chicago C Nikola Vucevic an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture during a game against New Orleans on November 9.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB A.J. Parker.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Shaquilee Leonard on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Jacob Hollister off the Minnesota practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived DL Jerry Tillery.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and DE Jordan Willis from injured reserve. Placed CB Jason Verrett on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Austin Strand from San Diego (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D David Jiricek from Cleveland (AHL). Recalled D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reinstated D Aaron Ekblad from injured reserve. Placed LW Rudolfs Balcers on waivers.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Loaned LW Samuel Poulin to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reinstated D John Carlson from injured reserve.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Mikey Eyssisimont from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse D Darren Raddysh one game as a consequence of a charging incident during a game against Rochester on November 9.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned D Adam, Brubacher to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Nate Churman from Utah (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G John Lethemon to Toledo (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Realled G Beck Warm from Cincinnati (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned F Jaydon Dureau to Orlando (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Sean Josling from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville C Luke Lynch one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Greenville on November 10.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Kris Renfrow as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Shawn Boudrias from injured reserve. Activated F Sam Dove-McFalls from reserve. Placed Ds Joe Masonius and Marc-Antoine Pepin on reserve. Placed F Semyon Babintsev on injured reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Darren Brady from injured reserve. Activated F Colton Kehler from reserve. Placed F Justin Misiak and Jake Kupsky on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Matt Watson from reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Brandon Fortunato from reserve. Placed G Charles Williams on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Jeremy Masella and F Darby Llewellyn from reserve. Placed Ds Anthony Florentino and Collin Saccoman on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Tanner Schachle from reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Spencer Dorowicz from injured reserve. Placed F Max Kaufman on injured reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Gavin Gould from injured reserve. Activated F Justin Florek from reserve. Placed Fs Lawton Courtnall and Anthony Del Gaizo on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated G Colton Ellis from reserve. Placed G Daniel Mannella on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Jordon Stone from injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Griffin Lunn. Activated D Jack Van Boekel from reserve. Placed F Gianluca Esteves on injured reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Brandon Kasel. Activated D Bray Crowder and F Michal Stinil from reserve. Placed Fs Mitchell Russell and Dillon Hamaliuk on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Aquired F Jake LaCava from St. Louis City SC in exchange for $150,000 in 2023 general allocation money.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Seb Hines head coach.

