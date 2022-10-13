RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 12:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday.

Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. pitch.

New York won Tuesday’s opener of the best-of-five series 4-1, and the rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2.

With the rainout, the teams could play four days in a row.

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to be played in Cleveland this weekend. If Game 5 is needed, it will be played Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against Houston or Seattle.

Nestor Cortes (12-4) was scheduled to pitch Game 2 for the Yankees and 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (13-8) for the Guardians.

