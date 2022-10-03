HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Pujols hits 703rd home run, passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 8:38 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs.

The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.

The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

Pujols has 24 home runs this season and is one of four players in major league history with 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Aaron (755) and Ruth (714).

Pujols had been hitless in eight career at-bats against Keller.

