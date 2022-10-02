Pirates play the Cardinals looking to stop road slide

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-99, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (92-66, first in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-99, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (92-66, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (5-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-11, 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -214, Pirates +178; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the St. Louis Cardinals looking to break an eight-game road skid.

St. Louis has a 92-66 record overall and a 53-27 record at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Pittsburgh has a 59-99 record overall and a 27-53 record on the road. The Pirates are 44-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals have a 12-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 102 RBI while hitting .293 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-35 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 26 home runs, 54 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .259 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 10-for-33 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.