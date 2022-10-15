Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves

Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL…

Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Phillies +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies lead the series 2-1 and will advance to the NLCS with a win.

Philadelphia has a 47-34 record at home and an 87-75 record overall. The Phillies have gone 55-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta is 101-61 overall and 46-35 on the road. The Braves have hit 243 total home runs to lead the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the 23rd time this season. The Braves lead the season series 12-10.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 26 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .274 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 11-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 39 doubles, two triples and 38 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13-for-34 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .221 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

