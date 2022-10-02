IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » MLB News » Padres and White Sox…

Padres and White Sox play to decide series winner

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 2:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago White Sox (78-80, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (87-71, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-7, 4.16 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-9, 3.54 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -159, White Sox +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego is 87-71 overall and 42-35 at home. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago is 78-80 overall and 43-37 in road games. The White Sox are 63-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 70 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 15 home runs, 60 walks and 75 RBI while hitting .304 for the White Sox. Josh Harrison is 8-for-24 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .200 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up