Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 2:47 AM

Miami Marlins (66-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-74, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (10-10, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins meet the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 44-33 record at home and an 84-74 record overall. The Brewers are 38-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami has a 66-92 record overall and a 34-46 record on the road. The Marlins are 34-22 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 23 doubles and 34 home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 13-for-37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has a .236 batting average to rank ninth on the Marlins, and has 19 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .221 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

