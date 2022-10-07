RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Mets and Padres square off to start the NL Wild Card Series

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season)

New York; Friday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.29 ERA, .91 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -151, Padres +128; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the San Diego Padres on Friday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

New York has a 54-27 record at home and a 101-61 record overall. The Mets have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

San Diego has gone 45-36 on the road and 89-73 overall. The Padres have a 30-17 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 30 doubles, seven triples and 16 home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 12-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 37 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 102 RBI for the Padres. Wil Myers is 8-for-22 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (neck), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (illness), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

