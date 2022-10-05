Marlins square off against the Braves in series rubber match

Atlanta Braves (101-60, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (68-93, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 4:10…

Atlanta Braves (101-60, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (68-93, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (3-6, 6.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami is 33-47 in home games and 68-93 overall. The Marlins have a 32-69 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta is 46-34 in road games and 101-60 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.39 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves have a 13-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 19 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 18-for-39 with eight doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 38 home runs, 57 walks and 93 RBI while hitting .273 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 12-for-45 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 8-2, .243 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (ankle), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (illness), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.