Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off the initial MRI. Seattle placed Haggerty on the 10-day injured list and the severity of the injury could keep him out for a big chunk of October.

The Mariners have clinched an AL wild-card spot.

“There was no question he was going to play in that series. I don’t know if he would start a game or not, but he (was) going to end up in the game,” Servais said. “When he comes in the game, the game is close and it’s late and it’s tight. And we all trust him. He makes plays, he steals bases. He can do all the little things to help you win those close games.”

Haggerty was injured trying to steal second base in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 4-3 loss to Detroit. Haggerty had to be helped off the field and was moving around the Mariners clubhouse on crutches on Tuesday.

Haggerty was hitting .256 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in a key utility role for the Mariners. He played all three outfield positions and second base for the Mariners this season.

With Haggerty out, the Mariners recalled infielder Abraham Toro from Triple-A Tacoma. Toro’s presence would allow Seattle the flexibility to use Dylan Moore in the outfield.

Servais said his staff is still working out the logistics of what the roster for the wild-card series will look like and whether Seattle is going to Toronto or Cleveland will matter.

“Everybody’s going to wonder how this fits. But you can’t get too far down the road because we don’t know who we’re gonna play yet,” Servais said. “And who the opponent is does dictate where you go as far as the playoff roster.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.