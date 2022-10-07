Mariners, Blue Jays set rosters ahead of wild card series

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners, including former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season.

The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-three series, which begins in Toronto on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. EDT.

Infielder Santiago Espinal made Toronto’s roster despite not playing since Sept. 21 because of a strained left oblique, but outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. did not. Gurriel has not played since Sept. 7 because of a strained left hamstring.

Both teams will have three catchers, including Blue Jays regulars Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk. Toronto’s third catcher, rookie Gabriel Moreno, also played infield and outfield during the regular-season finale at Baltimore earlier this week.

Seattle’s three catchers are Cal Raleigh, Curt Casali and Luis Torrens.

The Blue Jays have six infielders and four outfielders, including George Springer, who was MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, and Jackie Bradley Jr., who was MVP of the 2018 ALCS for Boston.

Kikuchi’s inclusion meant the Blue Jays did not have space for speedy outfielder Bradley Zimmer.

Toronto has four starting pitchers, including Game 1 starter Alek Manoah, plus righties Kevin Gausman, José Berríos and Ross Stripling.

Seattle’s starting pitchers include right-hander Luis Castillo, who’ll start Game 1, as well as left-hander Robbie Ray, the Game 2 starter, and righty Logan Gilbert, the projected Game 3 starter.

