RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » MLB News » Mariners, Blue Jays set…

Mariners, Blue Jays set rosters ahead of wild card series

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 11:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners, including former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season.

The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-three series, which begins in Toronto on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. EDT.

Infielder Santiago Espinal made Toronto’s roster despite not playing since Sept. 21 because of a strained left oblique, but outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. did not. Gurriel has not played since Sept. 7 because of a strained left hamstring.

Both teams will have three catchers, including Blue Jays regulars Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk. Toronto’s third catcher, rookie Gabriel Moreno, also played infield and outfield during the regular-season finale at Baltimore earlier this week.

Seattle’s three catchers are Cal Raleigh, Curt Casali and Luis Torrens.

The Blue Jays have six infielders and four outfielders, including George Springer, who was MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, and Jackie Bradley Jr., who was MVP of the 2018 ALCS for Boston.

Kikuchi’s inclusion meant the Blue Jays did not have space for speedy outfielder Bradley Zimmer.

Toronto has four starting pitchers, including Game 1 starter Alek Manoah, plus righties Kevin Gausman, José Berríos and Ross Stripling.

Seattle’s starting pitchers include right-hander Luis Castillo, who’ll start Game 1, as well as left-hander Robbie Ray, the Game 2 starter, and righty Logan Gilbert, the projected Game 3 starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

HUD, Army, OPM receive extra technology modernization funding

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Survey: Return to the office part 2

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up