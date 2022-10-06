RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Half of MLB video review challenges led to overturned calls

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 4:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Just over half of the 1,261 video review challenges made by teams in the major leagues were successful this season.

Major League Baseball said Monday that 633 calls challenged by clubs were overturned, which comes to 50.2%. There were 240 calls confirmed and 388 allowed to stand — where there was not enough evidence to confirm or overturn.

Going into the final three days of the season, the New York Mets led with a 77.8% success rate, followed by St. Louis (62.2%) and Cleveland (61%).

Oakland (38.5%) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39.5%) were the least successful.

In addition, there were 173 crew chief reviews initiated by umpires. MLB said 35 were overturned, a 20.2% rate. Seventy-seven calls were confirmed and 40 allowed to stand. Of the crew chief reviews, seven were for rules checks and 14 for record-keeping.

