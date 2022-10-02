Giants and Diamondbacks meet, winner takes 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-79, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-79, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.10 ERA, .67 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco has a 79-79 record overall and a 43-37 record at home. Giants hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona has a 33-44 record on the road and a 73-85 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 10-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .231 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-34 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 36 home runs while slugging .478. Geraldo Perdomo is 9-for-26 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .283 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Emmanuel Rivera: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.