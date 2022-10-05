HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | High costs of Fla’s home insurance market | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Dodgers look to stop skid in game against the Rockies

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 2:41 AM

Colorado Rockies (68-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-51, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD; Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (11-3, 2.30 ERA, .96 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -370, Rockies +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break a three-game skid when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles has a 56-24 record in home games and a 110-51 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.

Colorado is 68-93 overall and 27-53 on the road. The Rockies are 29-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 10-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 39 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 9-for-35 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 67 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 4-for-26 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .237 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (neck), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (tricep), Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

