Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel has been left off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

Kimbrel was demoted from his closer’s role two weeks ago after struggling all season as the replacement for veteran Kenley Jansen, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason.

Kimbrel was 6-7 with 22 saves in his first season in Los Angeles, where fans booed him at times. In his final three appearances, the right-hander didn’t allow any hits or runs.

The 34-year-old Kimbrel is an eight-time All-Star who leads active pitchers in saves with 394 — three more than Jansen.

But the Dodgers have plenty of depth in their bullpen and included 13 pitchers on their roster, with Dustin May and Blake Treinen among them.

May made six starts after returning from Tommy John surgery before going on the 15-day injured list Sept. 24 with lower back tightness. The right-hander made a relatively quick recovery after taking a short break from throwing.

Treinen has been working to overcome right shoulder trouble. His biggest obstacle has been feeling good in the days after throwing. The right-hander has only appeared in five games this season. An appearance in the NLDS would be his first in a major league game since Sept. 5.

There were no surprises among the 13 position players named to the Dodgers’ roster. Only infielder Hanser Alberto was left off.

Game 1 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

