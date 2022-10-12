RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | UN, G7 decry Russian attack | NATO to hold nuclear exercise | Ukrainians in Prague rally
Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -191, Padres +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Dodgers hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Los Angeles has a 111-51 record overall and a 57-24 record at home. The Dodgers are 85-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 45-36 record in road games and an 89-73 record overall. The Padres have a 67-19 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 21st time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 15-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 35 home runs while slugging .533. Trea Turner is 12-for-41 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 70 extra base hits (37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs). Wil Myers is 5-for-24 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jacob Amaya: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

