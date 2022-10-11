RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Calls for more strikes on Ukraine | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes
Home » MLB News » Dodgers and Padres square…

Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Los Angeles is 111-51 overall and 57-24 at home. The Dodgers rank fifth in the majors with 212 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

San Diego has a 45-36 record in road games and an 89-73 record overall. The Padres have gone 32-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 20th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 14-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 21 home runs, 84 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .322 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-40 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 32 home runs while slugging .531. Wil Myers is 4-for-20 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .216 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jacob Amaya: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (neck), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (illness), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up