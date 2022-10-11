Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in…

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Los Angeles is 111-51 overall and 57-24 at home. The Dodgers rank fifth in the majors with 212 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

San Diego has a 45-36 record in road games and an 89-73 record overall. The Padres have gone 32-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 20th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 14-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 21 home runs, 84 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .322 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-40 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 32 home runs while slugging .531. Wil Myers is 4-for-20 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .216 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jacob Amaya: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (neck), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (illness), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

