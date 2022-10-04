HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Home » MLB News » Cubs visit the Reds…

Cubs visit the Reds for season opener

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (2-2, 3.62 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -119, Cubs -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start the season at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 43-36 in home games a season ago. The Reds slugged .431 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 32-49 record in road games last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237.

INJURIES: Reds: TJ Friedl: day-to-day (leg), Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

TSP funds lose more ground in September

CISA aims to expand cyber defense service across fed agencies, potentially further

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up