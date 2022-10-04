HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Home » MLB News » Cole sets Yankees single-season…

Cole sets Yankees single-season Ks record, surpassing Guidry

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 9:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole surpassed Ron Guidry’s single-season franchise record with his major league-leading 249th strikeout Tuesday night against Texas.

After Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the second game of the doubleheader against the Rangers with his American League-record 62nd homer, Cole struck out Nathaniel Lowe in the bottom of the first inning.

Cole had four strikeouts in his previous start Sept. 28 at Toronto to match Guidry, whose 248 strikeouts came in 1978, when he was the AL Cy Young Award winner after going 25-3 with a 1.74 ERA.

Guidry (1978-79) and Cole are among only four pitchers in Yankees history with multiple 200-strikeout seasons, joining Luis Severino (2017-18) and David Cone (1997-98). Cole’s 243 strikeouts last season are third on the team’s single-season list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Culture of risk management beginning to emerge at the Fiscal Service

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

After Log4j and SolarWinds, CISA tells agencies to routinely scan networks for devices, potential bugs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up