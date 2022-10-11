RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Calls for more strikes on Ukraine | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes
Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -199, Phillies +168; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Atlanta has gone 55-26 in home games and 101-61 overall. The Braves have a 78-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has an 87-75 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road. The Phillies are 51-20 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the 20th time this season. The Braves are up 11-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 38 home runs while slugging .528. Matt Olson is 13-for-37 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 9-for-29 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (illness), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

