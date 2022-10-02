Athletics bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Mariners

Oakland Athletics (56-102, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-70, second in the AL West) Seattle; Sunday, 4:10…

Oakland Athletics (56-102, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-11, 3.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 209 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -280, Athletics +227; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to break their six-game losing streak with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 43-33 at home and 87-70 overall. The Mariners have a 58-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has gone 30-50 in road games and 56-102 overall. The Athletics have a 39-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Mariners are up 11-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 31 home runs while slugging .468. Ty France is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 RBI for the Athletics. Conner Capel is 10-for-26 with a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Athletics: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (illness), Collin Wiles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.