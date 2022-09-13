Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
Yankees’ Judge hits HR No. 56 in Boston, his 1st in 6 games

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 9:07 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th home run of the season on Tuesday night.

The opposite-field solo drive to right field off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning tied New York’s matchup with the rival Red Sox at 3-3. He also has a single.

It was the first homer Judge has hit in six games. He entered hitting .307 with a 1.090 OPS. He had a 1.189 OPS since Aug. 1, with 30 RBIs in 37 games.

New York opened the two-game series with a 5½-game lead in the AL East.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

