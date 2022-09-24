RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia shells cities amid Kremlin-staged votes | West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia
White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 3:33 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season.

La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager.

La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.

La Russa was waiting for clearance to return to the dugout and managing during games. But Chicago had just 11 games left heading into Saturday night’s matchup with Detroit.

The White Sox also placed outfielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with sprained left wrist. Outfielder Mark Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Reliever Joe Kelly was reinstated from the family medical leave list, and left-hander Tanner Banks was optioned to Charlotte.

