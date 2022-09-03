LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
White Sox ace Cease with no-hitter through 7 against Twins

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 9:06 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s only baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Luis Arraez.

The White Sox had a 7-0 lead Saturday night.

The most recent no-hitter for Chicago was Carlos Rodon’s gem against Cleveland on April 14, 2021.

Cease has four strikeouts. He has thrown 84 pitches, 53 for strikes.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

