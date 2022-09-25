Trout homers, doubles twice as Angels beat Twins 10-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday.

Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game.

José Suarez (7-8) earned the win, allowing two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Carlos Correa doubled twice while Jose Miranda went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Twins, who have lost nine of their last 11. Catcher Caleb Hamilton homered in the eighth inning for his first major league hit.

The Angels jumped on Twins starter Dylan Bundy (8-8) early, as Trout doubled and Shohei singled in the first. Trout scored on a throwing error, and Matt Thaiss drove in Ohtani with a single.

Trout hit a solo homer in the third, a long line drive to left field off Bundy’s sinker. Luis Rengifo added a two-run single in the fourth that ended Bundy’s outing.

Minnesota got RBI singles from Gio Urshela in the first and Nick Gordon in the third. Ronny Henriquez threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to keep the Twins close.

BATTING TITLE WATCH

Twins infielder Luis Arraez did not play on Sunday. He came into the day hitting .313, good for third place in the AL batting title race behind Boston’s Xander Bogaerts (.315) and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (.314).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Trevor Larnach, who has been on the IL since undergoing surgery to repair an abdominal muscle in June, was in the clubhouse on Sunday having team officials look at a wrist injury he sustained last week during his rehab assignment in Triple-A St. Paul.

UP NEXT

Angels: Kicking off their final homestand of the year on Tuesday, the Angels will send LHP Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA) to face Oakland’s RHP James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43).

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (1-3, 3.71) will face RHP Lance Lynn (7-6, 4.02) as Minnesota begins its final home series of the season on Tuesday against the White Sox.

