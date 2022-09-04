LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 1:42 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He’s 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.

“I felt I pitched a whole lot better than the line read,” Keuchel said after the game. “It felt like I was making pitches and they were battling, like the classic Red Sox game at Fenway Park. I established all my pitches, but this year is what it is. We’re working toward an end goal of putting up some zeroes.”

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, joined the Rangers as a free agent on July 26.

They recalled lefty John King from Triple-A Round Rock to take his spot on the roster.

