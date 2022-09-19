Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » MLB News » Scherzer out after 6…

Scherzer out after 6 perfect innings, Brewers break up no-no

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched six perfect innings for the New York Mets in his return from the injured list Monday night before Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich doubled in the seventh off reliever Tylor Megill.

Trying for his 200th career win as the NL East-leading Mets look to clinch a playoff spot, the 38-year-old Scherzer struck out nine of the 18 batters he faced. He threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as New York let him go in his first start in 16 days.

Making his first major league relief appearance after 27 starts, Megill entered to start the seventh with the Mets ahead 5-0 and gave up a leadoff double to Yelich on his second pitch. Megill also was activated from the IL earlier in the day.

A smiling Scherzer received a hearty round of high-fives from teammates when he returned to the dugout after the sixth, indicating he was done for the night.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his previous start Sept. 3 with fatigue on his left side and went on the IL with oblique irritation. He spent time on the injured list earlier this season with a left oblique strain.

With a victory, New York secures its first postseason berth in six years.

Megill started a combined no-hitter by five Mets pitchers on April 29 against Philadelphia — the second no-no in franchise history. The other one was thrown by Johan Santana on June 1, 2012, against St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | vSports

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up