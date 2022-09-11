September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Rockies host the Diamondbacks, try to continue home win streak

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 2:45 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (65-73, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-79, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-2, 2.42 ERA, .92 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-7, 5.85 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -167, Rockies +141; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Colorado is 61-79 overall and 40-33 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks second in the NL.

Arizona is 65-73 overall and 28-39 on the road. The Diamondbacks have gone 32-60 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Rockies are ahead 10-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 95 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 7-for-35 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 20 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-32 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .225 batting average, 5.07 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

