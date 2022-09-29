Rockies aim to break 4-game slide, take on the Giants

Colorado Rockies (65-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Colorado Rockies (65-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-8, 5.91 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (13-8, 2.98 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 227 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -229, Rockies +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop a four-game losing streak with a win over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 41-36 record at home and a 76-78 record overall. The Giants have a 35-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 24-50 record on the road and a 65-89 record overall. The Rockies have a 28-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Giants hold a 13-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 18 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 9-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 28 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 12-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .273 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .246 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rockies: Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (illness), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.