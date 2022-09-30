IAN NEWS: Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | Phillies-Nationals series adjusted | What is storm surge?
Reds aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Cubs

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 3:55 AM

Cincinnati Reds (60-96, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (70-86, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (3-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -150, Reds +128

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to stop their three-game skid with a win against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 34-44 at home and 70-86 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Cincinnati is 60-96 overall and 29-49 on the road. The Reds have hit 154 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Friday’s game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs hold a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 17 home runs, 54 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .270 for the Cubs. Esteban Quiroz is 10-for-26 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 39 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). TJ Friedl is 4-for-27 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .213 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

