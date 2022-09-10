Rangers host the Blue Jays on 5-game home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (77-60, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (59-78, fourth in the AL West) Arlington, Texas;…

Toronto Blue Jays (77-60, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (59-78, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (11-9, 3.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (1-2, 5.29 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -201, Rangers +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to break their five-game home losing streak with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Texas has a 28-39 record at home and a 59-78 record overall. The Rangers have gone 10-31 in games decided by one run.

Toronto has gone 39-31 in road games and 77-60 overall. The Blue Jays have the highest team on-base percentage in the AL at .326.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has a .303 batting average to rank second on the Rangers, and has 22 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs. Marcus Semien is 12-for-42 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 19-for-42 with four doubles, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .202 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

