Pirates visit the Mets on 4-game road win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-55, first in the NL East) New York;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-55, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (14-6, 3.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -263, Pirates +213; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the New York Mets.

New York has a 46-26 record at home and an 89-55 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .258, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has a 55-88 record overall and a 27-45 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 38-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil ranks 10th on the Mets with a .321 batting average, and has 36 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 33 walks and 57 RBI. Eduardo Escobar is 17-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 23 home runs, 50 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .257 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .278 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Pirates: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.