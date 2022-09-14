Pirates try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-85, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35…

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-85, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (5-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -160, Pirates +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Cincinnati Reds aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Cincinnati is 56-85 overall and 29-42 at home. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 26-45 record on the road and a 54-88 record overall. The Pirates have a 36-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Pirates hold an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 23 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .263 for the Reds. Aristides Aquino is 11-for-33 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ben Gamel has 19 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 13-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (head), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.